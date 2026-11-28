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Hlompho Kekana has issued a stern challenge to the current squad, urging them to reclaim their status as the most feared side in South African football. Following a string of disappointing results that have left fans questioning the team's mental edge, the former skipper insists that the Brazilians must stop showing mercy to their opponents.

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Addressing the crisis at Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently navigating one of their most challenging periods in recent memory, with the weight of expectation at Chloorkop creating a palpable sense of tension.

For a club synonymous with success, these consecutive failures have prompted talk of a genuine crisis within the camp. Former captain Hlompho Kekana, who led the side through their most decorated era, believes the current situation demands a radical shift in mindset. He acknowledges that the standard at Sundowns is so high that any dip in performance is viewed through a lens of extreme criticism. The pressure to maintain perfection is a permanent fixture of life at the club, and the recent inability to secure results in high-stakes matches has left the former midfielder concerned about the team's direction.

Speaking on the Pitchside Podcast, Kekana offered a candid assessment of the current atmosphere surrounding the Brazilians. “It feels like we’re in a crisis because we did not win those important matches and I use the word ‘important’ for lack of a better word, because when you’re in the Mamelodi Sundowns camp, it’s difficult to lose when you’re wearing the jersey. You’re over-achievers, you demand so much, we always speak about looking for perfection, even though perfection it is not there,” the legendary figure explained.

Demanding a ruthless response

The former Bafana Bafana star is adamant that the current squad must use the external criticism as fuel to reignite their competitive fire. Kekana suggested that the narrative surrounding the team's decline should serve as a source of "good anger" for the players as they prepare for their upcoming league fixtures. He believes that the only way to silence the doubters is to return to the clinical, devastating form that previously made them untouchable in South African football. The veteran midfielder wants to see a team that punishes opponents rather than managing games with complacency.

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With a clash against newly-promoted Kruger United looming on Saturday evening, the pressure is on Miguel Cardoso’s men to produce a statement performance.

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“People like to bring you down because you’ve been at the top for too long. I hope my boys are taking this experience they are facing and they use that to be angry, a good anger, of saying when we find teams, let them pay,” Kekana stated. His comments reflect a desire to see the team move away from the passive spells that have cost them in recent weeks. The legendary midfielder believes that rediscoverng this predatory instinct is essential if the club wants to avoid further slips in the domestic title race and restore their reputation as the league's undisputed heavyweights.

Restoring the fear factor

One of the primary concerns raised by the former captain is the apparent loss of the team's clinical edge during matches. Kekana observed that Sundowns have developed a worrying habit of allowing teams to stay in the contest even when the Brazilians are in control. This lack of ruthlessness has allowed opponents to build confidence and eventually secure results that would have been unthinkable in previous seasons. He believes that the psychological advantage Sundowns once held over the rest of the league is beginning to erode, and only a return to their most aggressive style of play will fix the issue.

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The match against Kruger United at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium represents the perfect opportunity for the squad to implement this change in attitude. While the opposition may be league newcomers, the expectation remains for Sundowns to dominate every facet of the game.

“Because when I’m watching a football match, I feel like in some moments we’re not ruthless enough when we find teams. I feel like we let them off the hook easily, when we get them, we allow them to come back to life,” Kekana added during his analysis. As the club returns to Betway Premiership action, all eyes will be on whether the current crop of players can heed the advice of their former leader. The transition from a period of struggle back to dominance requires more than just tactical adjustments; it requires the ruthless mentality that Kekana insists is missing from the current setup.