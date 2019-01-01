Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Yannick Zakri goes AWOL at Maritzburg United

The Ivorian signed for the Team of Choice at the beginning of the season but things have not gone to plan

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Yannick Zakri’s stint at Maritzburg United could soon be up after the player has reportedly gone AWOL.

Maritzburg completed the signing of Zakri from Masandawana at the beginning of the season on a two-year deal.

However, things have not gone exactly to plan as the club have struggled this season especially in front of goal.

Nonetheless, with Ertugral alongside his assistant Mabhuti Khenyeza having begun their tenure this past weekend with a defeat tot KwaZulu-Natal rivals Golden Arrows, Zakri was a notable absentee.

“I’m hoping Zakri will come to his senses and save his career. He’s a good player, just needs to obey rules of the club,” Ertugral told reporters when questioned about the whereabouts of the Martizburg star.

Furthermore, Ertugral has hinted that the player may not be returning to Pietermaritzburg with the January transfer window having recently been opened.

According to the Turkish mentor efforts to get hold of Zakri have also proved futile.

“There’s no communication with him. We spoke to his manager but no luck. We wish him all the best on his career," he expressed.

“We are hoping whoever will take him will be able to save him. Football is a tough sport and your career can end in a split second,” he concluded.

Zakri’s absence will certainly come as a blow to the KZN outfit as they have scored just five goals all season.

The club are languishing dangerously at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table having won just one game out of 15 league encounters.

Maritzburg recently parted ways with Fadlu Davids, who steered the club to their highest ever finish last season, but with a new coach at the helm, it remains to be seen just what kind of business the club will do in the transfer window.