Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Zipho Dlangalala has been appointed as new Maritzburg United head coach

Maritzburg United have found Fadlu Davids' successor in Zipho Dlangalala and have given him his mandate for next season.

Maritzburg appoint Fadlu Davids replacement

New coach given mandate to secure PSL football

Dlangalala's contract details revealed

WHAT HAPPENED: Maritzburg have appointed Dlangalala as their new head coach and have given the former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach a year-long contract as he replaces Davids, who is now the assistant coach of Raja Casablanca.

WHAT WAS SAID: The club released a statement on Monday morning and revealed what they expect from the ex-Orlando Pirates development coach.

"Zipho as he is affectionately known was the former assistant coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, assistant coach at Chippa United and head coach at Pretoria University. The appointment of Zipho comes after a swift recruitment process with several candidates having been shortlisted for the position.

"The board of directors believe that Zipho is the perfect candidate with the right pedigree to take the team in its challenge to bounce back to the PSL. A one year contract has been finalized with a mandate to win promotion back to the PSL."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Team of Choice were relegated from the top-flight when they succumbed to Cape Town Spurs in the promotion playoffs. Dlangalala is expected to guide them back to the premium division as they look to return for what would be an 18th season in the PSL.

WHAT'S NEXT: Dlangalala is expected to hit the ground running as he immediately takes charge of the club's pre-season training.