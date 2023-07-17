Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane has reported his former club Al Ahli to Fifa for the non-payment of his salary while he was still at the club.

Mosimane spent nine months at Al Ahli

But he only got paid for three months

He has now approached Fifa to try and recover his money

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane left Al Ahli in June to join Emirati side Al Wahda. His departure came amid reports that he was owed huge sums of money by the Saudi Pro League side.

His backroom staff had also reportedly gone for months without getting paid. According to Arriyadiyah, through Google translate, Mosimane is owed wages for six months by Al Ahli. This prompted the former Al Ahly coach to approach Fifa to try and recover his money.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane's final months at Al Ahli were difficult but he still managed to rise above the challenges.

Earning promotion back to the Saudi Pro League with a few games remaining while not getting paid was a show of character by the trainer. After guiding the Jeddah club back to the top-flight league, he also delivered the Division 1 title amid unfavourable working conditions.

He also won two individual awards during his time in Saudi Arabia.

The former Bafana Bafana tactician also had to deal with rumours that the club was searching for a coach to replace him despite enjoying success.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? Mosimane is currently in Serbia for a pre-season camp with Al Wahda and will return to lead them to his first official match in charge against Al Kuwait in the Arab Club Champions Cup on July 28