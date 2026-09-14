Ovie Ejaria is out of work. The former Liverpool midfielder has been left without a club after his Real Oviedo contract expired, and he has taken to his professional "LinkedIn" account to hunt for a fresh start, an unusual step for a footballer at this level.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Ejaria posted a blunt message on his profile: "Free agent (midfielder) London. I am currently a free agent and looking for the right opportunity", making clear he is ready to join a new club in the coming weeks.

Now 28, Ejaria came through the Arsenal academy before joining Liverpool, where German coach Jürgen Klopp handed him his first-team debut amid high hopes for the midfielder.

Rangers, Sunderland and Reading have all featured on his CV, the latter marking an important spell in his career, before he moved to Real Oviedo last summer chasing a new opportunity in Spain.

His time with the Asturias club over, the Englishman finds himself a free agent. That "LinkedIn" activity lays bare his desire to find a team that will let him revive a career that began with so much promise at Liverpool.