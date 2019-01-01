Former Liverpool & Newcastle boss Benitez wants Premier League return

The Spaniard, who has also spent time in England with Chelsea, is currently working in China but would like to head back to Europe at some stage

Former , and Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez admits he is hoping to return to the Premier League at some stage in the future.

The Spaniard bid farewell to English football over the summer, with no contract extension agreed at St James’ Park.

Benitez is now working in with Dalian Yifang and is under contract with the Asian outfit until the end of 2021.

The intention of the ex- , , and coach is to honour that agreement before seeking a return to Europe, preferably in .

"I follow all of the teams because you need to know the players and you need to know the league," Benitez told Radio 5 Live of his Premier League plans.

"In the future, so I am here, I am happy, and they are happy so hopefully we can do things well. But in the future I will come back to England, my family is there.

"I am happy, it is not like I would like to go back right now. But in the future, yes. At the moment I am working hard here."

Benitez, who has previously overseen a win at Liverpool and success with Chelsea, added: "Obviously my idea in the future will be the Premier League.

"Then I want to stay close to my family. It is a league I like a lot.

"My memories. Why I decided to stay in Newcastle after relegation is because we beat 5-1 in the last game with 10 players and the atmosphere was amazing.

"You could hear the fans, the staff, the players and the togetherness between everyone. That is what I was looking for.

"If in the future, people were talking about our first game here when we had 30,000 people. After two or three games we then had 55,000 people so I like to see the fans enjoying the game, the passion and the commitment of the players.

"This is what I had at Newcastle and hopefully in the future when I go back to the Premier League."

With Benitez having departed a high-profile post on Tyneside, Newcastle are now working under the guidance of Steve Bruce.