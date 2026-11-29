Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

His Estudiantes lost the Copa Libertadores final 1-0 to Palmeiras in the last match of Fernando Muslera's career. The Uruguayan goalkeeper, born in 1986, said: "It's the end of my career. Knowing there is no better film than this. Ending my career on this pitch, where I started. With the Estudiantes fans, to whom I am immensely grateful for the sacrifice they made to be here. My heart is very happy, regardless of the result, because of everything we have achieved."

On the final defeat, he said: "I want to congratulate Palmeiras on the result. It feels like a very positive end to my career because we came here with Estudiantes, the team who welcomed me, with the fans and with my family, to fight for glory. I don't think there could be a better ending than this. These are my emotions, my feelings..."

"It was a tough, hard-fought match, and they scored from that move. I thanked my team-mates for their commitment and hard work. In the year and a half I've been at the club, we have fought for glory. I leave extremely happy," Muslera said.

Muslera ends his career with 741 club appearances and 754 goals conceded. For Uruguay, he made 137 appearances and conceded 139 goals. He played for Montevideo Wanderers (2004-2007), Nacional (2007-08), Lazio (2007-2011), Galatasaray (2011-2025) and Estudiantes (2025-26).

Advertisement Advertisement

Muslera played 113 matches for Lazio, conceding 133 goals and winning a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana. The Uruguayan goalkeeper spent the most significant part of his career at Galatasaray, winning eight Turkish league titles, among other honours. He won the Copa America with Uruguay in 2011.