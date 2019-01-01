EXCLUSIVE: Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Tshabalala has offers, but he's going back to Erzurumspor - agent

The player’s agent confirmed that the dread-locked midfielder is heading back to Turkey as his future is yet to be decided

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is heading back to despite interest from different European clubs.

According to his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, he says the left-footed midfielder remains contracted at BB Erzurumspor and his club wants him back.

“Yeah, we are communicating with different clubs it’s just about sorting out the dynamics. You will remember he has a two-year contract and they want him back in Turkey,” Mahlakgane told Goal.

Although his club has been relegated to the Turkish lower division, the former Bafana Bafana star’s future has been a subject of speculation.

Recent reports suggested that Erzurumspor are most likely to part ways with Tshabalala after failing to establish himself in the Turkish top flight.

On the other hand, media reports suggested that the former winger was heading to Naturena, but his agent informs Goal that his client is returning back to Europe.

“There are offers, yes, from different clubs, but he must go back to the club where he is contracted and we can then look at possible offers,” concluded the agent.

Although Mahlakgane could not indicate which clubs want the 34-year-old midfielder, he is likely to continue with his career in Europe.

Tshabalala joined the Turkish side toward the end of 2018 and was a fan’s favourite where he made 17 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig plus two Turkish Cup games whilst netting once and providing as many assists last season.