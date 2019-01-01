Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Lebese reveals overseas "promises"

The 30-year-old player said he has considered leaving South Africa but confessed he hasn't received solid offers from clubs abroad

Former and attacking midfielder George Lebese has revealed he would like to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Hendrick Ekstein by trying his luck abroad.

However, the left-footed player said there hasn't been anything solid coming his way as he continues to search for a new home.

Lebese parted ways with the Brazilians at the start of the season after being told he was no longer in Pitso Mosimane's plans at the club.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawatv, Lebese poured his heart out, confirming a few overseas clubs have contacted him.

"There have been a couple of people contacting me [from abroad] but for me, it's been like promises, nothing solid. So, it has been, 'I will... I will do this. Do you have an agent? No, I don't. Okay, I will do this for you'. I can't control that part of life. I can control what I eat and how I spend my days," said Lebese in an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawatv.

Lebese further confirmed that he currently doesn't have an agent, meaning he has parted ways with Steven Kapeluschnik who he worked with since his days with Amakhosi.

Asked if he really doesn't have an agent, Lebese said: "Yes."

This came after Lebese was asked if any of the 15 teams, excluding Sundowns, had not contacted him to give him a second chance.

The now 30-year-old winger handed in a transfer request to Chiefs in August 2017 for a move to Sundowns.

He became a regular soon after his arrival from the Soweto giants only to fall down the pecking order months later under the tutelage of Mosimane.

Lebese was then loaned out to SuperSport United for six months, but he was told his services were no longer needed at the club upon his return at the end of the 2018/19 season.