Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Lebese inspires Switchbacks to comeback in USA

The Mamelodi-born attacker grabbed an assist before netting a stunning left-footed goal to help his side salvage a historic draw against Austin Bold

Former and Bafana Bafana winger George Lebese continues to fly the South African flag high in the United States of America.

The left-footed player produced a man-of-the-match performance for Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Thursday morning after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Switchback were trailing Austin Bold 4-0 at half-time but the changes in personnel made by Alan Koch and his technical team sprung Lebese's side back to life.

Lebese was among the three players introduced at the start of the season, replacing Luke Ferreira in midfield.

Switchbacks would then pull one back three minutes into the second-half through Christian Volesky.

Volesky completed his brace in the 64th-minute but before that goal, Switchbacks had already netted their second on the night in the 59th-minute through Andre Lewis who benefitted from Lebese's superb assist.

At 4-3 and with only six minutes to go, Lebese scored a left-footed scorcher from outside the penalty area to make it 4-4 and complete Switchbacks' incredible comeback.

This was Lebese's second goal since joining Switchbacks, and subsequently, ensuring his side rewrites the history books.

With that 4-4 draw, Switchbacks became the first USL Championship club to come back from four goals down and not lose the match.

Lebese's latest achievements have certainly made his fans want to see him more in action for Switchbacks.

Thus far, the former Mamelodi Sundowns man featured just seven times, most of which came from the bench.

The pressure is now on manager Koch to play Lebese even more in the upcoming matches, starting with Sunday's encounter against United.

Lebese should be proud of his performances since leaving the ; because he left for the USA under the dark cloud as no team, wanted to give him a second chance to revive his football career soon after his departure from the Brazilians.

His fans had urged Chiefs to re-sign the 31-year-old but those calls fell on deaf ears as the management and the technical team opted against the idea of bringing Lebese back to Naturena.

The player, himself, also made peace with the fact that his chances of returning to Amakhosi were non-existent after signing for Switchbacks.