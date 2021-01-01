Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Khanye: Ngcobo reminds me of Mabizela

After a fine season for the Birds, the 27-year-old former Uthongathi central defender has been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad to play Uganda

While giving the nod to Peter Shalulile, his choice of PSL Player of the Season, former Kaizer Chiefs ball wizard Junior Khanye has also sung the praises of Swallows defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

Ngcobo has been nominated alongside Tapelo Xoki of AmaZulu and Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the three best defenders in the league ahead of the PSL awards ceremony.

Khanye says that he has been highly impressed by the Swallows man and has compared him to former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana centre-back, Mbulelo Mabizela.

“The Swallows defender Njabulo Ngcobo has had an excellent season. When you look at how well he has played, you would think that he is a veteran in the DStv Premiership,” he said in his Idiski Times column.

“This is only his first season in top-flight football but he has really been impressive. He has great ball-playing skills, he reminds me of Mbulelo Mabizela. When he is on the ball you would think he is a midfielder.

“Ngcobo has saved Swallows a lot this season with his well-timed tackles and great blocks. Swallows FC were a promoted team from the GladAfrica Championship, but they did not struggle because of players like Njabulo Ngcobo.”

Commenting on the main PSL prize - Player of the Season, Khanye feels that Peter Shalulile should win ahead of Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane and Maritzburg United striker Thabiso Kutumela.

"His style of football is not my cup of tea, I prefer players who can play football," the ex-Chiefs man said.

“Having said that, you cannot deny that Peter Shalulile has been important for Sundowns. He is a goal poacher who has won games for Sundowns in important parts of the season.

"I like the fact that he is consistent in scoring goals for his club and he does not pick and choose games, he is serious against all clubs. Peter Shalulile is definitely one of my standout players of the season.”