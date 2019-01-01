Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Chirambadare joins Royal Eagles

The NFD outfit have confirmed their latest signing ahead of the 2019/20 season

National First Division (NFD) outfit Royal Eagles have bolstered their ranks with the services of former winger Edmore Chirambadare.

Eagles recently signed Edward Manqele and Moeketsi Sekola as they look to plot a promotion challenge ahead of the new season, but they were still not content with the quality at their disposal and have now looked to the Zimbabwean to add some pace to their attack.

Chirambadare initially made his move to South African shores from Chicken Inn back in 2016 but failed to establish himself at Chiefs.

However, after spending just a solitary season with Maccabi, he has earned himself a move to Eagles, who narrowly missed out on the Premier Soccer League ( ) promotion this past season – after finishing second behind Stellenbosch.

“I can confirm that we've signed Chirambadare,” Eagles spokesperson Sithembiso Hlongwane told IOL.

“He is now officially our player and we hope that he will add value with his wealth of experience,” Hlongwane added.

Last season, Chirambadare made 19 league appearances for Eagles, scoring just one goal.

Nonetheless, he will hope for an improved campaign with his new club, who are under the mentorship of former Black and coach Joel Masutha.

Masutha was a recent appointment by the KwaZulu-Natal outfit and after watching the team miss out on promotion last season, he is determined to take them to the top flight as he takes over the reins.

“Before I was given a mandate, I had to give myself a mandate,” Masutha revealed.

“The team finished number two last season and we have to finish number one. Anything less than that and then that's the failure for me. I told myself, I have to promote the team. I'm ambitious and the management is also ambitious.

“The players are looking ambitious from what I've seen so far in our pre-season preparations, “ Masutha concluded.