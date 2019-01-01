Former Kaizer Chiefs target Ravhuhali training with Highlands Park despite Black Leopards interest

The left-back is looking to find a new home ahead of the new PSL campaign after leaving Rise and Shine

Former target Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali is training with despite interest from Black .

The defender is currently a free agent after parting ways with at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Ravhuhali helped Rise and Shine secure a top-eight finish in the Premier Soccer League, but he was released by the club.



His agent, Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi has confirmed that the player is on trial at another club, Highlands Park.



"Yes, it is true that Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali is training with Highlands Park after parting ways with Polokwane City," Mulovhedzi told Goal.

Article continues below

The player-manager also disclosed that Leopards are keen to sign the 26-year-old player ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.



"There is interest from Black Leopards in the player. We shall see how things pan out," he added.

Leopards have already signed Thuso Phala, Mogakolodi Ngele, Thabo Matlaba, Abbubaker Mumuni and Jonas Asvendo Mendes.



Ravhuhali, who is blessed with a powerful left foot, joined Polokwane City from FC in 2017 a year after he had attracted interest from Chiefs.

The full-back was heavily linked with Amakhosi after helping Baroka secure promotion to the PSL and reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.



However, Ravhuhali, who won the 2016 Nedbank Cup Young Player of the Tournament award, remained with Bakgaga after his proposed move to Chiefs failed to materialise.



