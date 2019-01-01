Former Kaizer Chiefs target Moeketsi Sekola training with Bloemfontein Celtic

The 30-year-old hitman, who was once on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs, is looking to find a new football home as he trains with Phunya Sele Sele

After parting ways with , striker Moeketsi Sekola is now training with Bloemfontein in an aim to find a new football home.

The Phunya Sele Sele technical team, which is led by coach Lehlohonolo Seema, is considering signing the former Premier Soccer League ( ) Golden Boot award winner.

“Moeketsi is training with Celtic, the coaches have invited him because they think he can offer something in the new season as far as goals are concerned,” a source told Goal.

Sekola recently parted ways with Highlands Park after failing to impress the Lions of the North technical team in the recent domestic campaign.

In addition, Sekola attracted Phunya Sele Sele’s interest in 2015, but he opted to join Highlands Park in July 2017, which could prove to be a stumbling block in getting an offer in Bloemfontein.

“However, the problem could be with the management because they were previously interested in him but he didn’t join Celtic,” added the source.

“I don’t know what will happen with him whether he will sign or not until the coaches convince the management."

Having had a stint on loan at , the 30-year-old returned to Highlands Park as they campaigned in the National First Division (NFD) in the 2017/18 campaign.

However, Sekola struggled under coach Owen Da Gama, making only 13 appearances in all competitions for Highlands Park last season and scored twice, as they finished seventh on the table.

The Botshabelo-born player competed with the likes of Tendai Ndoro, Peter Shalulile, and Mothobi Mvala at the Lions of the North and he will hope to impress at Celtic as he looks to revive his career.