Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris lands Durban City move to reunite with Khalil Ben Youssef

Durban City has officially confirmed the signing of Tashreeq Morris. The former Kaizer Chiefs forward arrives in familiar surroundings, reuniting with head coach Khalil Ben Youssef, who knows his qualities well.

The Citizens will be hoping the experienced frontman can rediscover his goalscoring touch and provide the cutting edge needed to spearhead their attack in the upcoming campaign.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit took to social media to issue a statement announcing the arrival of the 32-year-old, welcoming him to the club ahead of the new season.

"Durban, South Africa – Durban City FC is pleased to announce the signing of Tashreeq Morris ahead of the Club’s 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign.

"The 32-year-old centre-forward joins the Citizens with more than a decade of top-flight experience in South African football, having represented Ajax Cape Town, Cape Town City FC, Sekhukhune United, SuperSport United and, most recently, Kaizer Chiefs during his professional career.

"Morris has made more than 200 senior appearances across all competitions, bringing valuable top-flight experience to Durban City.

"Speaking after completing his move to the Citizens, Morris expressed his excitement at beginning the next chapter of his career. “I am delighted to be joining Durban City FC and to become part of this exciting project. The Club has shown great ambition, and I am looking forward to contributing my experience, working hard for the team, and helping us achieve our objectives this season.”

"Welcome to Durban City FC, Tashreeq!"



