Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon still weighing up his options

The South Africa international is still enjoying family time and not rushing to make a decision regarding his future

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon is still weighing up his options after parting ways with the Soweto giants.

A reliable informer revealed to Goal that the Pietermaritzburg-born striker has offers from different clubs, but he believes it is too early to make a decision.

“Nothing at the moment, he is still deciding on his next move,” a source told Goal.

“There has been interest from clubs but for now it’s about enjoying family time and then deciding where he will go,” added the informer.

Moon parted ways with Soweto giants last month and has been linked with a move to where he launched his professional football career.

Having joined Chiefs from Maritzburg at the beginning of the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign, the lanky forward could not make his mark at Naturena and his contract was terminated.

Although he has been linked with a move to Maritzburg, club chairman Farook Kadodia said they cannot afford to meet the 22-year-old’s salary package.

Moreover, the Maritzburg United development product featured in 18 matches in all competitions for the Glamour Boys last season.

With the players currently on an off-season recess and clubs yet to return for pre-season training, Kadodia said they will see if Moon is still hungry.

Kadodia could be tempted to give the player another opportunity as they will look to avoid the relegation dogfight in the 2019/20 season.