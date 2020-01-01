Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Nyirenda takes over at Lusaka Dynamos

The former Bakagaga Ba Mphahlele manager has been unveiled as the new boss for The Elite

Former FC manager and striker Wedson Nyirenda has been unveiled as the new manager for Zambian Super Division giants, Lusaka Dynamos.

‘Wada’ parted ways with Bakgaga Mphahlele in the middle of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign and has expressed delight after taking on his new role.

In an official statement, Dynamos announced the former Amakhosi hitman will be assisted by Ian Bakala, Josphat Nkhoma, and Stephen Mwansa as he joins on a short-term deal until the end of the current term.

More teams

"It is great to be associated with Lusaka Dynamos FC. For the next 3 months, we shall work tirelessly to see that we end this current season in the best position,” said Nyirenda in a statement released by the club.

“If everyone works accordingly, and pulls in the same direction we can achieve the unthinkable. God will guide us through.”

The Elite also confirmed that Mwansa will also double as a goalkeeping coach while Manchi Janza is the physical trainer.

Nyirenda tendered his resignation with the Limpopo-based club in December last year and the former Zesco United and Zanaco boss joins Dynamos at the back of winning the Telkom Knockout Cup in the 2018/19 campaign as they overcame .

Article continues below

Although Bakgaga endured a poor start to the current season which saw them struggling at the bottom end of the PSL log table, the 53-year-old tactician was reportedly not pleased with the alleged interference by the club's management during his team selection.

At Baroka, he was replaced by former manager Dylan Kerr who was unveiled just before the end of 2019 and they now sit 13th with 23 points from 24 matches so far.

On the other hand, Nyirenda guided the Team Ya Ziko to their first-ever league championship in his first spell at the club in 2007 and achieved a similar feat after guiding Mozambican side Ferroviario de Beira to their first trophy in the club’s 92-year history in 2015.