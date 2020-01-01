Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ndulula: I enjoyed my time with Orlando Pirates

The towering forward has reflected on his time with the Buccaneers where he enjoyed much success

Former Bafana Bafana striker Bongani Ndulula has revealed where he enjoyed his greatest years in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The man also known as Drogba played for the two biggest football clubs in the country, and .

Drogba was snapped up by Pirates in 2010 after he impressed while playing for Bloemfontein and the under-23 national team.

The 30-year-old player, who also turned out for FC, said he enjoyed his time with the Buccaneers because they dominated South African football at the time.

“I think I would say I enjoyed my football at Pirates,” Ndulula told The Citizen.

“It was at Pirates where I won every domestic trophy that was on offer during my stay with the club. I’m very proud to have been part of that squad that brought a lot of success at the club," he said.

Ndulula was used as an impact player as Pirates became the first PSL club to win three major trophies in a single season back-to-back between 2011 and 2012.

The lanky forward is best remembered for his crucial 90th minute equalizing goal against Santos as Pirates snatched a late point at Athlone Stadium towards the end of the 2010/11 season.

Drogba, who also netted in Pirates' must-win clash against Lamontville in May 2011, said he will always be grateful to the Soweto giants.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that I was given by the Pirates management," he concluded.

The experienced forward left the Buccaneers for AmaZulu in 2013 where he established himself as a key player and he also became a regular in the Bafana squad.

Drogba helped South Africa qualify for the 2015 (Afcon) finals and his exploits attracted interest from Pirates' archrivals Chiefs, who signed him ahead of the 2015/16 season.

However, Ndulula struggled for game time under back-then Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela and he was released by the club at the end of the campaign.

The Aliwal North-born player was signed by in June 2016, but he parted ways with the club seven months later having failed to make a single appearance for the team.

Since then Ndulula has strugled to find a new club.