Former Kaizer Chiefs striker McGregor: Amakhosi players not good enough

The transfer ban, due to the irregular acquisition of Madagascar international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, continues to haunt the Soweto club

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Shane McGregor believes there is little head coach Gavin Hunt can do to change the club's fortunes this season.

Hunt is in his first season with Chiefs and has had his job made all the harder by the club's Fifa transfer ban.

Hunt has largely had the same squad to work with as his predecessor, Ernst Middendorp, who guided the team to second place in the league last season.

But individual mistakes have proved very costly for Chiefs this season and injuries to key players such as Samir Nurkovic (earlier in the season) and Khama Billiat have not helped.

“They haven’t been able to strengthen the squad and obviously the team is not good enough,” McGregor told the Sowetan.

“The players are not good enough, so it is difficult for them. The defeat is now going to be a huge blow. It doesn't help confidence," he said in reference to the Soweto side's latest setback, a 4-0 defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League.

McGregor feels there is little Hunt can do but try and get through to the end of the season without too much damage to the team's confidence.

“As I said, if you don’t have the players, there is nothing you can do, unfortunately," the former Glamour Boys marksman said.

"And if you can’t buy and bring players, there is nothing they can do until next season. They need to try their best and see what they can do until the rest of the year.”

McGregor joined Amakhosi in 1987 and a year later he was the league’s top goalscorer with 19 goals. In 1989 he was voted as Footballer of the Year and Players' Player of the Season and he went on to form a deadly partnership with Fani Madida, the two of them powering Amakhosi to a treble in 1991 and a double in 1992.

Next up for Hunt and his men is a home tie in the Champions League against Angolan side Petro Luanda on Saturday evening at FNB Stadium.