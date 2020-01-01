Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mbesuma would like to challenge Nomvethe’s PSL record

The former Chipolopolo hitman speaks about a possible return to the PSL to rewrite history books

Former striker Collins Mbesuma remains open to a move back to the Premier Soccer League ( ) to challenge Siyabonga Nomvethe’s goalscoring record.

The University of Pretoria hitman said he likes to challenge himself whilst revealing how much he had learned at and .

‘Ntofontofo’ has 103 goals in his PSL career whilst ‘Bhele’ has 123 as the all-time PSL top scorer, but the Zambian icon is open to returning to the top-flight to rewrite the history books.

“Yeah, it’s something that can happen if I’m fit, [and] God is blessing me to continue playing football and provided I don’t get injuries,” Mbesuma told Goal.

“I like to play and face challenges, I like to challenge myself. I like to go and play anywhere as long as there is football. I went to the First Division, it’s down there and people say I can’t play there. Nobody expected me to go there.

“I was born as a soccer player and I want to play. I can play anywhere, why not? As a striker, you need to challenge yourself and face the challenges.

“If score 100 goals, then that means I can try and challenge Nomvethe’s goals. Why not and what’s stopping me?

“That’s how I wake up and work every day. I want to challenge myself and do something new to improve myself, I have to keep going.”

Speaking about regrets in his career that dates back to 2004 with the Naturena-based club, the 36-year-old said he wanted to do more and revealed how blessed he is to have played for the ‘Big Three’.

“No, I don’t have regrets. It’s a blessing to play football all over the world. Where I come from, to be where I am today is a blessing from God,” added the 2012 African champion with Chipolopolo.

“I challenge myself and cherish this gift from God every day. I learned a lot at Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and at Orlando Pirates. So, I don’t regret anything in my football career.”

Looking at his progress with AmaTuks in the National First Division (NFD), the former Portsmouth striker had scored 10 goals when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Luanshya-born legend has also played for Mpumalanga Black Aces, , Moroka Swallows, and in his PSL career.