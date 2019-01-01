Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mangena's drug trial reportedly struck off court roll

The Amakhosi legend's case has dragged on since he was arrested last year after his farm was raided by the police

Former striker Mike Mangena's drug trial has reportedly been struck off the roll.

The case against Mangena and his three co-accused is said to have been thrown out by the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court last month.

According to reports which emerged on Tuesday, the case was postponed with the state not ready to start with the trial on September 3.

The retired striker was arrested after a drug manufacturing bust on his farm in Hillside, Randfontein in November last year.

Mangena was then granted R50 000 bail at the Randfontein Magistrate's Court.

Nicknamed 'Sporo' during his playing days, Mangena is facing charges related to the unlawful manufacture of illicit drugs.

Sporo, who also played for , has reportedly insisted that he was not aware that drugs were being manufactured on his farm.

The former Nedbank Cup Ke Yona Team coach allegedly rented out the farm to a third party at the time when it was raided by the police.

Sporo retired from professional football in 1990 and he has worked as a soccer analyst at SABC and also owns real estate business, Harcourts Unlimited.