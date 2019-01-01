Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Letlotlo at Pimville United amidst reported Orlando Pirates interest

The attacker has struggled to find a new club since parting ways with the Soweto giants in June 2019

Former striker Emmanuel Letlotlo has explained why he is taking part in the 2019 Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge.

The 24-year-old player is currently a free agent since he was released by Amakhosi at the end of last season.

Nicknamed Adebayor, Letlotlo has been tipped to join Chiefs' arch-rivals in the upcoming January transfer window.



The Soweto-born marksman revealed that he is simply keeping fit by playing for Pimville United FC at the ongoing festive tournament.

“I think this tournament is a great thing for these teams in the neighbourhood for all the boys who want to do it professionally,” Letlotlo told FarPost.

“A lot of great players come from these teams and go on to be great. It shows you that this tournament does work.”

According to the website, Letlotlo made it clear that he would not discuss his proposed move to the Buccaneers.

Adebayor is solely focused on helping Pimville win the tournament which is taking place at Nike Football Training Centre in Klipspruit, Soweto.

“For me, I am doing it mainly because I need the fitness and help the team that I’m playing for …maybe we can win that prize money [of R100 000] in the end,” he added.

Letlotlo had an unsuccessful trial stint with Bloemfontein earlier this season and it remains to be seen whether Pirates will sign the frontman next month.