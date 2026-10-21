Former Kaizer Chiefs striker insists Fernando Da Cruz must be sacked - 'He must go; he has not delivered'

Pressure mounts on Da Cruz after poor start

The honeymoon period for Fernando Da Cruz at Kaizer Chiefs appears to be reaching a swift and bitter conclusion. Despite being unbeaten in the Betway Premiership, the Frenchman’s tactical approach has come under fire from former club striker Kenny Niemach. The Amakhosi currently find themselves trailing league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by nine points, a gap largely attributed to five draws in their opening eight domestic fixtures.

Da Cruz, who is currently serving a two-year contract, has struggled to implement a definitive style of play that resonates with the club’s prestigious history. His constant experimentation between three-man and four-man defensive lines has led to accusations of tactical inconsistency.

The situation reached a boiling point following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Zambian side Red Arrows FC in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie. Conceding a late goal from a corner exposed a recurring vulnerability at set-pieces, putting their continental ambitions in serious jeopardy. With a crucial second leg scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium this Friday, the margin for error has completely evaporated for the under-fire tactician.

Niemach slams lack of silverware ambition

Kenny Niemach has not held back in his assessment of the current state of affairs, arguing that the club’s identity is being eroded by a lack of winning intent. The former forward insists that Chiefs is a club that should never be satisfied with a season devoid of trophies.

"When this man signed the contract, he had a mandate. He has obviously not lived up to that mandate. Five draws in eight league matches? If those expectations are not met, we have to appoint the right coach as soon as possible," Niemach told KickOff.

Niemach’s criticism extends to the fundamental philosophy being employed on the pitch, which he views as overly cautious for a club of Chiefs' stature. He argued that the defensive setup has failed to provide the very security it was intended to create, leading to a disconnect between the coach's plans and the players' natural abilities. The lack of a clear offensive threat has only added to the growing frustration surrounding the technical team's decisions.

Tactical concerns and a defining month

The bluntness of Niemach’s critique highlights a growing concern that Da Cruz is mismanaging the squad's core strengths. The former striker believes the coach's failure to recognize player characteristics has led to a stagnant brand of football that does not suit the Amakhosi DNA.

"He must go; he has not delivered. He is playing defensive football, but the team is still conceding goals. That means he does not understand the characteristics of his players," Niemach added.

This failure to adapt has placed Da Cruz in a precarious position as the schedule intensifies. The coach is facing a defining period that could determine his future at the club, starting with the must-win CAF Conderation Cup second leg, quickly followed by a high-stakes Carling Knockout encounter against TS Galaxy. These knockout competitions represent the only realistic path to silverware this season, making every upcoming result critical for his continued survival in the Naturena hot seat.

The ultimate test, however, looms on October 31 when Kaizer Chiefs face their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby. A defeat in the country’s biggest fixture, combined with their recent poor form, could prove to be the final straw for the board.



