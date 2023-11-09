Njabulo Blom has opened up about his chances of being part of Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations squad next year.

Blom speaks about his chances at Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom has wrapped up his maiden season in the MLS where he turns out for St. Louis City under former Bafana Bafana defender Bradley Carnell.

Blom featured in 30 games across all competitions, and he believes that he has done enough to impress Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos to consider him for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think I've done what I can from my side, I will leave the rest to God. We have so many great players back home and I will be frustrated if they don't call me for the Afcon but I know that we have so many quality players who deserve to be in the national team," Blom responded to a question from GOAL in the club's YouTube channel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the MLS season over, Blom will only return to action in February next year while most of his competitors for a place on Broos' team, will have an upper hand as they are still within the regular season ahead of the Afcon. However, the 23-year-old is confident that he will make the final cut for Afcon.

"I have done well for myself and for someone who just got here and is now in the league, I believe I deserve to play in the national team but at the end of the day, there are certain things you cannot control, it is up to the coach but I have done whatever I can to claim my spot in the national team," he added.

WHAT'S NEXT: The former Chiefs academy player is hoping to attend the much anticipated Soweto Derby between his ex-employers and Orlando Pirates this Saturday at the FNB Stadium. Blom played in this feature a couple of times before moving to the MLS.