Former Kaizer Chiefs star Ndlanya finds positives in Hunt's selections

Injuries and loss of form to senior players have meant that some of Amakhosi's development products have been thrust into the limelight

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya has highlighted one of the positives he feels coach Gavin Hunt has brought to the Amakhosi team this season.

With Chiefs' Fifa transfer ban running until the end of the season, Hunt has had his options limited, with injuries also not helping his cause.

This has opened up the door for some of Amakhosi's younger players to make a mark for themselves and to get more frequent game-time and this has been the case for the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Siyabonga Ngezana, Njabulo Blom, and Darrel Macheke.

Ndlanya is optimistic that the opportunities players have been given will reap rewards in seasons ahead.

“I think it’s really a good thing by coach Gavin that he is not scared to give younger players a chance because that will make them strong, especially in Caf Champions League games,” Ndlanya told Isolezwe, as quoted by the South African.



“It was pleasing to see Mashiane score one of the goals when they beat Petro [de Luanda] 2-0, and it didn’t end there because Ngcobo also had a hand in the first goal that was scored by Mathoho.

“No doubt that these young boys will be doing wonders in the next two or three seasons from now because by that time, they would be experienced enough,” added Ndlanya, who also played for Orlando Pirates, Manning Rangers, AmaZulu and Bafana Bafana.

Of the young brigade, Ngcobo has arguably been the pick of the bunch and the Pietermaritzburg-born central midfielder’s stats back that up: the 21-year-old has played in 17 of Amakhosi’s 18 league matches as well as four domestic cup matches and five Caf Champions League fixtures. In that time he’s chipped in with three goals and an assist.

Left-wing Mashiane (23) has battled with some injuries but has been especially influential since the start of 2021 and overall has played 13 games in total with three goals and an assist.

Ngezana, also 23, has been solid in defence and has played in 23 matches in all competitions this term. He was recently awarded a three-year contract extension.

Midfielder Blom, 21, has featured in 29 matches (15 of those were off the bench) while Matsheke, also a midfielder, has played 10 times for the Glamour Boys.