Former Kaizer Chiefs star Molangoane back in TTM's plans - report

The former Chippa United, Platinum Stars and Amakhosi winger, now 32, seems set to return to the South African top flight once more

Former winger Joseph Molangoane has reportedly returned to training with Premier Soccer League ( ) newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Molangoane was originally among a raft of new players the club announced they had brought in ahead of the new season, following their purchase of the franchise to earn the right to play in the PSL.

But in a strange turn of events, several of those players ended up not joining TTM, including Augustine Mulenga and Brian Onyango, who instead signed for and , respectively.

The Limpopo club also announced last month that they are parting ways with Molangoane, as well as former and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa, and ex-Chiefs striker Gustavo Paez.

But now according to a report from Farpost, TTM and Molangoane have "ironed out their differences" and the 32-year-old is now training with the club.



The report also states that Molangoane has been registered with the PSL and is eligible to play in their next match, a Limpopo derby against Black on December 16.

Molangoane should be a significant boost for TTM. He generally excelled as a right-winger during his time with Chiefs and 'Tight' was popular with the fans, but was unlucky to suffer some serious injury setbacks during his time with the Soweto giants.

Another player who was formerly with a Soweto club - in this case ex-Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Rakhale - is also on the books of TTM.

The 30-year-old signed for the club in mid-November and has already scored for them, in a 1-1 draw against his former team . Rakhale, however, missed his side’s most recent game, a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu, through injury.

In Rakhale’s absence, Molangoane, also a former Chippa player, would be a like-for-like replacement for the time being.

The PSL rookies have made a reasonable start to life in the top flight – they lie 10th on the table with seven points, following one win, four draws and just a single defeat in their opening six fixtures.