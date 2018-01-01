Former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona: I never said I will not come back

The Zimbabwe-born forward, whose young brother Walter Musona, plays for Polokwane City, could leave the Purple and White next month

While Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona might be open to returning to Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs in future, for now, he will not be rejoining the Soweto giants.

The 28-year-old forward is struggling for game time at his Belgian club RSC Anderlecht, who signed him from their Pro League rivals KV Oostende in July, 2018.



Recent reports suggested that Chiefs are considering a move for Musona, but he has since poured cold water over talk of a return to the club where he became a fan favourite.



"To all my lovely Kaizer Chiefs supporters. The rumour circulating on social media is not true," Musona said on Twitter.

Musona, who had two spells with Chiefs, has made eight appearances in the Pro League this season - netting once in the process.

However, Musona has certainly not ruled out the possibility of donning the famous gold and black once again.



"I never said I will not come back, but time will tell. Thank you for the love you have shown me even if I left years ago. You deserve the best. Love Y'all," he concluded.

Musona, who was part of the Chiefs team that won the 2010 Telkom Knockout Cup, has fallen out of favour under Belgian coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck at Anderlecht.



