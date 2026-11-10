Former Kaizer Chiefs star backs Mamelodi Sundowns to hand Amakhosi heavy Carling Knockout defeat - 'It won't be less than three goals'

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The stage is set for a monumental showdown in the Knockout semi-finals as the Soweto giants prepare to travel to Tshwane for a high-stakes clash against the Brazilians. While Amakhosi fans are hopeful of an upset, Junior Khanye believes a massive reality check is coming for the Glamour Boys.

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'Reality check for Chiefs'

Reflecting on previous encounters between the two sides, former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye believes Mamelodi Sundowns hold the psychological advantage over Kaizer Chiefs, whose recent form has done little to convince him ahead of their Carling Knockout showdown.

"Now it's a reality check for Chiefs, how they win their matches leaves me with many questions," the outspoken pundit told KickOff.

Pressure mounting on Downs

Following their recent CAF disappointments, Khanye believes Sundowns' desperation for success will drive them to deliver a clinical performance against Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. "Coming up against a Sundowns side that is out of the Champions League, lost the Super Cup, they know they will be expected to win this Carling Knockout," the former winger added.

His final prediction for the scoreline is particularly damning for his former employers, as he expects a one-sided affair in the capital. "Sundowns will go all the way, I suspect a 4-0 score line against Kaizer Chiefs. It won't be less that three goals. 4-0 or 3-0. Chiefs will not beat Sundowns in Pretoria," Khanye stated firmly.

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'There is no chemistry yet'

"Individually Kaizer Chiefs are playing well, but as a team there is no chemistry yet, there is no rhythm," he explained. Khanye also briefly touched on the other semi-final, suggesting that Orlando Pirates have too much quality for Stellenbosch.

Despite expecting a tough tactical battle between Abdeslam Ouaddou and Gavin Hunt, Khanye predicts a win for the Buccaneers. "Gavin Hunt will play counter-attack. But still, Pirates will go through, they have too much quality. They are going to win 1-0. Sundowns will go to the final with Pirates. And Sundowns will take the cup," he concluded.