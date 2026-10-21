Former Kaizer Chiefs star Aden McCarthy scores first ever UEFA Champions League goal against Borussia Dortmund - 'Anything is possible'

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South African defender Aden McCarthy etched his name into the history books on Tuesday night by scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal against Borussia Dortmund. Despite his landmark moment, Sabah FK ultimately fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of the German heavyweights in Baku.

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Historic milestone for South African defender

Aden McCarthy continues to make waves in European football, reaching a significant career milestone during Sabah FK's high-profile clash with Borussia Dortmund. The former Kaizer Chiefs youth product found the net in Europe's premier club competition, marking a proud moment for South African football. McCarthy, who has become a vital component of the Azerbaijani side's backline, was making his third consecutive start in the tournament as he continues to adapt to the elite level of the game.

The encounter in Baku started with the visitors asserting their authority early on. The Bundesliga giants broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Guinea international Serhou Guirassy continued his fine form.

Sabah thought they had found an equaliser in the 29th minute when Joy-Lance Mickels converted from close range. However, the stadium's celebrations were short-lived as the assistant referee correctly flagged the striker for offside. The disappointment did not deter the home side, who continued to search for a way through a disciplined Dortmund defence. Their persistence eventually paid off just before the interval, courtesy of their rising South African star who rose to the occasion in spectacular fashion.

McCarthy leveled the contest six minutes before the halftime break, rising highest to head home his first goal in Europe's elite club competition in what was his third appearance. The defender met a well-placed delivery with a glancing header that left the Dortmund goalkeeper with no chance. It was a deserved reward for Sabah's resilience and a personal triumph for McCarthy, who has transitioned seamlessly from the Betway Premiership to the heights of European continental football.









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The goal sparked wild celebrations among the home supporters, as the Azerbaijani champions proved they could compete with one of the most storied clubs in world football. McCarthy's contribution was not limited to his offensive threat, as he also worked tirelessly to organize the defence against a relentless Dortmund attack. The first half concluded with the scores level, setting the stage for a tense second period where the German side's experience would eventually prove the decisive factor in the result.

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Dortmund quality shines through in Baku

Borussia Dortmund wasted little time in reclaiming their advantage after the restart. Just eight minutes into the second half, the visitors moved ahead once again through the clinical finishing of Guirassy.

Despite falling behind for a second time, McCarthy and his teammates continued to battle bravely. The South African defender remained a standout performer, even making a fantastic block to deny Guirassy a hat-trick strike later in the half.

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After the match, McCarthy admitted he was delighted to have scored despite the loss for his team.

"It just shows these things are possible no matter who you come up against," he told media afterwards.

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"The ball is round, anything is possible so as long as you put yourself in there, in those positions to score, it can happen.

"I showed it tonight. I never expected to score. I never planned for these things. It just happened in the moment and I'm very happy."







