Former Kaizer Chiefs star Aden McCarthy opens up on Sabah FK move and Champions League dream - 'It was kind of a reward'

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The 22-year-old defender has shed light on his departure from the Soweto giants, describing the move abroad as an important step in his professional development. After just one season in the first team, he swapped the Betway Premiership for a new challenge in European football.

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A strategic move for the future

Reflecting on the timing of his departure, Aden McCarthy admitted that the initial offer was unexpected. “The opportunity came at the end of the season when I just finished playing my first season with the Chiefs first team. At the time, I never thought anything would really happen. I knew there were talks of this and that, but when I sat down to actually think about the situation and what all is at stake, I just thought about my future and the platform I'd be given, or rather put in front of me, if I were to make the move,” he told Soccer Laduma.

For McCarthy, the move represented a logical progression. He viewed the chance to test himself in a different environment as a vital part of his growth, acknowledging that such opportunities to move abroad do not come around often for young South African defenders. The move has already paid dividends as he successfully helped his new club navigate the qualifying rounds of Europe's premier club competition.

'It was kind of a reward'

The lure of the UEFA Champions League played a pivotal role in McCarthy’s decision-making process.

“It's not to say that I just wanted to finish the season and move on. But the opportunity came, the call was made, and it was literally for my own good, for my future. I feel like I deserved it because, I felt like I had a good season. It was kind of a reward to make the move out of the country, not only just to a random country elsewhere, but to play in the biggest tournament in European football, and that is Champions League. The Champions League dream was definitely there. We had to go through a lot of rounds of qualifications, but we made it. And this is where I find myself today,” McCarthy explained.

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Personal growth and Chiefs legacy

Leaving a club of Kaizer Chiefs' stature is never an easy choice, especially when the player's history with the team runs so deep. McCarthy is well aware that his departure might have left some fans questioning his commitment, but he remains steadfast in his belief that he made the correct choice for his individual development. He also refused to rule out a future return to the club where he made his name.

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“Looking back at it, I wouldn't have changed anything. My story is probably still unwritten at Chiefs. You can't tell the future. You never know what can happen. But this move was definitely for my personal career and for my growth as a player,” the defender noted. This perspective suggests that while he is focused on his current European adventure, the door remains open for a potential second act at Naturena later in his career.

'I definitely notice everything'

“It's a bittersweet moment because I can say sorry, but then at the same time, I must tell them to not move on, but stick with me through this journey that I'm going on personally. And being a Kaizer Chiefs development product, coming from the development age groups there at Naturena to the bigger stage in European football, I don't think I would have much to say to them, but they need to, for Chiefs, keep believing anything is possible,” McCarthy added.

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Despite the distance, he continues to feel the warmth from the fans in South Africa. “I know now they're not in the best of situations, but the loyalty is definitely there. Their hearts are with the team. And for the many who are following me, I definitely notice everything, even though I don't reply to or look at every single message or DM or whatever the case may be. But the engagement and the love is there, and it goes both ways. And I'll never forget where I come from,” he concluded.