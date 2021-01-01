Former Kaizer Chiefs player Lebese targetting 'best career moment' with TTM

The Bafana Bafana-capped player had spent nine years with Amakhosi after originally signing from Pretoria amateur side Arcadia Shepherds in 2008

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder George Lebese is determined to help his new club TTM avoid the relegation chop.

Lebese's arrival at the struggling Limpopo club was confirmed earlier this week, following the termination of his contract with United States second-tier outfit Colorado Springs Switchbacks last month due to travel issues as a result of Covid-19 regulations.

Back in the PSL now after a two-year absence, the former Glamour Boy possibly has a point to prove after he had struggled for game-time in South Africa after switching Chiefs for Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2017/ 18 season.

A one-time Chiefs fans’ favourite, the left-footer also had a six-month loan spell at SuperSport United in the 2018/ 19 campaign but failed to score any goals in that time.

On a short-term contract until the end of the season with PSL newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Lebese certainly does have a lot to play for.

“My biggest priority right now, with this great opportunity to play in the Premiership again, is to contribute to the club’s dream of retaining their status and win the Nedbank Cup," the Mamelodi-born winger told the Sowetan.

“I have won a number of titles [he has three league titles, one Telkom Knockout and one MTN8 title to his name] in my career, especially at Chiefs; but surviving relegation with TTM would be the best moment in my career because it’s a big challenge to fight for survival," the 32-year-old Lebese claimed.

TTM will be up against either Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank semi-finals later this month. The club recently confirmed that head coach Dylan Kerr will lead the team.

Having suffered three consecutive league defeats, TTM are currently second from bottom on the standings. With 16 points they are three above rock-bottom Black Leopards and one point behind Chippa United.

Lebese could potentially make his debut for his new side when they take on TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium this coming Saturday. After that, it's the Nedbank Cup semi-final, scheduled for April 18.