Former Kaizer Chiefs player Cardoso aims to inspire Sekhukhune United to win trophies

The veteran defender believes his new side is capable of winning the silverware that has eluded him as he also looks to mentor the young players

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso hopes to win his first piece of silverware while mentoring young players at his new club Sekhukhune United.

The 33-year-old ended his seven-year association with the Glamour Boys at the end of last season and after failing to win a trophy with the Soweto giants as well as his previous club Free States Stars, he believes he can end that drought at Sekhukhune United.

"I have a lot of ambitions in wanting to win trophies but unfortunately, I haven’t won trophies so I hope that I can bring the club some trophies in the future with my teammates. I think it is a team effort, individual brilliance comes aboard," said Cardoso as quoted by KickOff.

"I hope that I can put in my contribution and help the youngsters. As one of the senior players, I will be guiding the youngsters in terms of coming up, giving them inspiration, and helping them in terms of their game,” he added.

"So, I would like to be part of that. I’m a senior and have been a senior for quite some time so I think with a lot of my leadership, I can help quite a few of them. Obviously, my long-term goals are to finish in the top four in the first season.”

Sekhukhune finished 11th in the PSL last season after managing 33 points but the veteran defender believes they have quality to win trophies in the near future.

"I have quite a length contract here and obviously going forward there are a few trophies so hopefully we can bring one of the first trophies to Sekhukhune in the top flight league. I hope this ambition will be with the boys too,” he said.

"I don’t want to prove myself because I have over the years, but I want to continue with my consistency and bring that forth to the team and hopefully we can move forward with the team. It is a team with ambition and I’m looking to the new chapter in my journey.”

Cardoso, who made 23 appearances while scoring one goal for Chiefs last season, left after the club opted against renewing his contract.