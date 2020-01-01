Former Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Enyimba coach Papic returns to Hearts of Oak

The Serbian coach is back with the Phobians after a successful first stint in 2009

Former and boss Kosta Papic has been named as new head coach of Premier League ( ) side , the Phobians have announced.

The Serbian re-joins the Accra-based outfit since guiding the club to their last league title in 2009.

He takes the place of Edward Nii Odoom who has been demoted to the position of assistant coach following the club's disappointing start to the 2020-21 football season.

"Coach Kosta Papic returns home," Hearts announced on their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

After failing to defend their 2007 GPL title in 2008, Hearts hired Papic, who helped the club to snatch the trophy for a record 19th time in their history. The club has failed to win the league ever since.

Before joining the Phobians, the 60-year-old coached Nigerian sides , Enugu , Kwara United and as well as South African outfits Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs.

After his one-year stint with Hearts, Papic went on to coach Young Africans of as well as South African clubs Black , , and Royal Eagles.

Most recently, he led the eSwatini national team between 2018 and 2019.

“I hope the way he [Papic] worked with us when we were there and achieved results, I hope he can replicate same this time. His tactics are good and he relates very well with all the players," former Hearts star Francis Bossman told. Happy FM.

"I hope the confidence will come so he will be able to help the team.

“He is not going to struggle because he came to meet some players. He will be able to penetrate and do the job.

“The pressure at Hearts of Oak is too big for Nii Odoom. Kosta Papic and Nii Odoom should work together because Odoom has built the team and both of them can work together."

The second most successful club in GPL history, Hearts have drawn one and lost one of two league games played so far this season.

The won the Caf in 2000, the Caf Super Cup in 2001 and the Caf Confederation Cup in 2004.