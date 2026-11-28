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Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande has heaped praise on head coach Fernando Da Cruz following Amakhosi's dramatic Carling Knockout semi-final triumph. The former midfielder believes the technical team produced a tactical masterclass to neutralise Mamelodi Sundowns and secure a spot in the final.

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Amakhosi's tactical blueprint for success

The Glamour Boys secured their place in the showpiece event after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Brazilians at Loftus Versfeld last Sunday.

Willard Katsande, a man who knows exactly what it takes to win big matches in the gold and black jersey, was left thoroughly impressed by the approach.

“For me I think they were tactically spot on. You could see the intensity, we made it very clear from the onset that we need this game more. If you see the way the team approached the game, pressing a team like Sundowns’ calibre, high press,” Katsande said. The former enforcer believes that such a bold strategy proved that the club was ready to stand toe-to-toe with the league's benchmark side in a knockout setting.

“It shows that we were there to compete. I think the guys deserved the victory because you could see from the onset that we wanted it more. In football you can look at the statistics or history but football is about who wants it on that particular day," the club legend told KickOff.

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The victory also served as a dream introduction for Elias Mokwana, who chose the perfect moment to open his account for the club. His contribution in extra-time highlighted the impact of the recruitment strategy alongside the tactical shifts implemented by Da Cruz. For a side looking to reclaim its status at the top of South African football, beating a team of Sundowns' quality represents a significant psychological milestone.

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Credit to the technical team and players

Katsande was quick to ensure that the coaching staff received the recognition they deserved for the game plan. He noted that while the players must execute, the vision comes from the dugout. The ability to maintain a high press for over 120 minutes against a ball-retention side like Sundowns requires both physical conditioning and tactical discipline.

“We’ve demonstrated in this past game that we really wanted it more and the players reacted to the game tactics. I feel like credit should go to the technical staff for coming up with a proper and well-deserved game plan to overcome our opponent,” Katsande concluded.

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The focus for Fernando Da Cruz and his charges must now shift quickly back to league action. Amakhosi are scheduled to travel to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this Saturday to face Chippa United in the Betway Premiership.

Supporters will be hoping that the victory over the Brazilians acts as a catalyst for the remainder of the campaign.