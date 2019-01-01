Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane will only play for PSL club

The experienced midfielder has revealed he is close to securing a new deal with an undisclosed club

Former midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has thanked SuperSport United for giving him an opportunity to play for the club, but says he still wants to continue playing in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The veteran midfielder confirmed his departure from the Tshwane giants, saying he is close to securing his next move.

“I have helped SuperSport and in four years I was only absent once and there is a reason for that. I want to thank the club for everything they have done for me,” Letsholonyane told Isolezwe.

Having been linked with a move to Stellenbosch FC and , and a return Amakhosi, the former Bafana Bafana star said he will continue to play in the top-flight because his legs can still carry him.

“I have left SuperSport but that doesn’t mean I am no longer a football player. There’s nothing different in how I look at myself. If my legs can still allow me to continue, I will continue playing," he added.

“We are looking for a club with my manager and there is a promise but there are challenges. Sometimes I feel I will be happy there but I also see other things.

“I will not play anywhere other than in the PSL, I still want to play in the top-flight. I can play in Durban and that’s not a secret. I just want to play football and nothing else for me.

Article continues below

“I do not have a problem moving from Johannesburg and I will not hesitate to go to Durban should there be a coach that can contact me. I know what I want and people must expect an announcement very soon.".

Looking at his statistics from the 2018/19 PSL campaign, Letsholonyane featured in 19 games in all competitions.