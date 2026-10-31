Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane defends Fernando Da Cruz but admits recent results 'doesn't sit well with the team'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Club legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane has jumped to the defence of Amakhosi's head coach, insisting that the responsibility for the club’s recent slump lies with the players on the pitch. Despite a promising start to the new campaign, the Soweto giants have struggled for consistency following a disappointing exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Advertisement

Amakhosi legend calls for player accountability

The aura surrounding Naturena has shifted in recent weeks as Kaizer Chiefs grapple with a dip in form that has tested the patience of their massive fanbase.

Reflecting on the tactical identity established during the opening weeks of the season, the man affectionately known as 'Yeye' noted a significant improvement in the team's structural clarity compared to previous years. He remains adamant that the coach should not be the sole target of criticism when results go south. “I don’t think it’s about the coach. Yes, the coach does the training, but in the end, the people that are playing are the players. The players must also work hard, put in more effort, grind out the results and show who they really are and that they want it,” Letsholonyane told iDiski Times.

The former Bafana Bafana star highlighted that while injuries and fluctuating line-ups have played a role, the core issue remains the players' ability to perform under duress. He believes the squad possesses the inherent quality to challenge for major silverware, yet they must bridge the gap between potential and performance. For a club of Chiefs' stature, the demand for trophies is constant, and Letsholonyane expects the current crop of stars to demonstrate that they understand the weight of the jersey they wear as the season reaches a critical juncture.

Navigating the pressure of the Soweto Derby

The timing of this slump is particularly sensitive given the looming Soweto Derby against a rampant Orlando Pirates side.

Advertisement Advertisement

A midweek victory over TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout provided some much-needed relief, but the veteran midfielder warns that the standards at Chiefs do not allow for even a temporary lapse in domestic dominance. “I know we usually say form doesn’t matter in the Derby, but the fact is you cannot go as Kaizer Chiefs into a Derby having lost two games. It doesn’t sit well with the team; the brand or the direction of how the brand wants to align things. So, it was good that they beat TS Galaxy after that CAF loss,” he explained.

Related Topics

Managing the emotional temperature of the squad during Derby week is a task that falls on Da Cruz and his technical staff. However, the former player believes that internal focus is the key to avoiding a downward spiral.

Refusing to rule out a title charge

Despite the current narrative suggesting the title race is a straight shootout between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Letsholonyane is not ready to dismiss his former club.

Advertisement

The former midfielder also gave credit to other overachievers in the division, such as AmaZulu, while noting that newcomers like Milford FC could also disrupt the established order. “If Chiefs win their next two games, the Derby and the following one, the language becomes different. Suddenly, it could be a three-horse race,” Letsholonyane suggested.

Ultimately, the legend's assessment serves as a rallying cry for a squad that has shown glimpses of brilliance but lacks the killer instinct required to knock Pirates off their perch. He maintains that the "most organised Chiefs" he has seen in years is still in there somewhere, waiting to be unleashed. If the players can take his advice to heart and match their technical ability with a renewed work ethic, the Soweto Derby could serve as the perfect platform to prove their doubters wrong and reignite their season.