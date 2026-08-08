Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder passes away after succumbing to injuries from a car accident

Michael Nkambule, who rose to prominence within the Kaizer Chiefs youth structures after starting his journey with amateur side Brazil in Etwatwa, passed away on Friday afternoon.

Nkambule’s career was defined by his technical elegance and a journey that saw him travel from the dusty streets of Daveyton to the professional fields of Europe and the South African top flight.

Family friend and spokesperson Siyabonga Moloi confirmed the heart-breaking news to Soccer Laduma.

"Michael was involved in a car accident about two weeks ago," he said.

"The vehicle he was driving overturned and he was alone at the time. He was initially rushed to Far East Rand Hospital before being transferred to Johannesburg Gen Hospital, where he underwent surgery for spinal cord injuries.

"The operation was successful, and he was later transferred back to Far East Rand Hospital.

"His younger brother, who is also a friend of mine, called me with the sad news."

"We've been communicating since Michael was admitted to hospital, and he kept me updated on his condition," Moloi added.

Nkambule’s career was highlighted by a high-profile move to French outfit Strasbourg during his teenage years. Although he did not manage to break into the first-team setup in France, the experience served as a significant milestone in his professional development.

Upon returning to South Africa, he continued to showcase his abilities in the Premier Soccer League, first at SuperSport United and then a three-year stint at Kaizer Chiefs before he went to Black Leopards.

After retiring from the professional ranks, Nkambule’s passion for the sport remained undiminished. He was a regular fixture in legends matches, turning out for Ditlhake Masters alongside several former Bafana Bafana internationals.

Beyond the pitch, he was deeply committed to grassroots development and community upliftment. Moloi noted the personal toll of the loss, saying: "Michael and I co-owned a football club in Etwatwa, so this is devastating for me. I'm speaking to you from his family home, where relatives have gathered.

Tributes have started pouring in from across the country as former teammates and clubs remember a player whose career took him to the heights of Naturena and beyond.

Details of the memorial and funeral services are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.