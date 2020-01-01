Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mahlangu on why Mamelodi Sundowns can lift PSL title

The former Amakhosi and Buccaneers playmaker speaks on Masandawana’s chances to retain the league

Former and midfielder Jabu Mahlangu says can still retain their Premier Soccer League ( ) title as they have had enough rest.

The Amakhosi legend is of the view the reigning PSL winners have benefitted from the coronavirus pandemic as they were set to suffer from fatigue towards the end of the current campaign.

‘Shuffle’ also believes coach Pitso Mosimane can go on to lift the coveted trophy next season as he enjoys the backing of the club’s management.

“In my opinion, I think it’s better for them [Sundowns] when it comes to fatigue or the break because they have played many games. I see them having a chance to win the league title,” Mahlangu told Isolezwe.

With the Tshwane giants having reportedly signed the trio in the form of Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa, as well as Grant Margeman from Cape Town, Mahlangu backs ‘Jingles’ to challenge for the trophy next season.

“He’s a good coach. He has the backing of the management and the coronavirus will pass and they will be ready by the time [the games resume],” he added.

“You can see that they are preparing for next season and the way they handle their players when it comes to extending their contracts.

"It’s obvious that Mosimane is in charge and there is nobody that tells or stands in his way on how to manage the team – I don’t think they will struggle when the new season starts.”

As things stand, coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops sit at the top of the log table with 48 points and the Chloorkop outfit sits second when the season was forcefully halted in March.

However, Mosimane’s men have a game in hand and have already amassed 44 points as the two PSL giants look to challenge for the lucrative title.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers and SuperSport United cannot be ruled out of the title race as they both sit third with 40 points.