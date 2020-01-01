Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Letsholonyane helping Highlands Park's Mvala rediscover his best form

The Bafana Bafana international has reflected on his performances having won the club's Player of the Year last season

midfielder Mothobi Mvala says he is enjoying learning from the experienced duo of Musa Nyatama and Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

The 25-year-old player has struggled to replicate his form from last season which saw him score eight goals for the Lions of the North, and he was linked with the likes of , and .

Mvala, who has only three league goals thus far this season, feels that he has blown hot and cold especially in the first round.

“In the beginning, I don’t think that I started well. But with the help of the coach and senior players, I’ve managed to get my momentum back. There were games where I played well and games where I didn’t. I lacked consistency,” Mvala told IOL.

“In the second round, I’ve tried my best to help the team so that they can get points. So, all in all, I am happy with my progress. The way the coach spoke to me together with the senior players was helpful for my progress. It was also helpful to do extra training.”

Highlands Park snapped up former Sundowns midfielder Nyatama after he was released by Orlando Pirates last January and his arrival has brought healthy competition.

However, Mvala believes that playing with Nyatama and former Chiefs midfield maestro Letsholonyane can only help improve his game.

“Their arrival has really helped us as a team. They’ve allowed us to play with more confidence as a team. Yeye [Letsholonyane] played in the World Cup in 2010 and he won trophies with Chiefs. Those are the guys that we grew up watching,” Mvala said.

“Having them in the change room is something special. I remember the season where Chiefs were winning trophies. We always try to share a moment. They always encourage me to go forward. They are very humble and having them in the team is a good thing.”

The current season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.