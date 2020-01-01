Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Letsholonyane and ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Nyatama extend contracts

The Lions of the North boss confirms the duo’s contract extensions until the end of August

co-director Brad Kaftel says they have extended former midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane and ex- anchorman Musa Nyatama’s contracts.

According to the Lions of the North’s boss, the experienced duo will stay put with coach Owen Da Gama’s side until the end of August after signing short-term deals.

In addition, Kaftel has also set the record straight on the former Moroka Swallows netminder Greg Etafia, saying he will remain their fourth keeper.

More teams

“We have extended the contracts of Yeye and Musa Nyatama until the end of August,” confirmed Highlands co-director Brad Kaftel as quoted by Daily Sun.

“And during that time we’ll negotiate with them and see where that takes us.”

The publication further reports they will engage the former Amakhosi and Buccaneers veterans at the end of their short-term deals next month.

As the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season remains halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kaftel could not indicate if they will push to retain the duo beyond the current campaign.

The MTN8 losing finalist’s move comes after Fifa sent out a guideline advising clubs around the world that players whose contracts were due to expire at the end of June could be signed on a short-term deal until the end of the current term.

Letsholonyane, 38, completed his switch to the Tembisa-based outfit at the beginning of the season whilst the 32-year-old, Nyatama, joined in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, ex- international shot-stopper, Etafia, moved to the Lions of the North ahead of this season initially as a coach of the club’s junior side.

On top of that, the 37-year-old keeper has also been registered to deputize for Tapuwa Kapini and Thela Ngobeni after the two keepers picked up horrible injuries.

Article continues below

“As far as Greg Etafia is concerned, he’ll continue to be a junior coach and also a fourth goalkeeper. So nothing has changed in that regard,” added Kaftel.

It is also reported the former netminder has been ruled out until September, according to the club.

Under the former Bafana Bafana manager, Highlands Park is gunning to reach the top eight for the second consecutive season as they sit eighth with 31 points from 24 matches so far.