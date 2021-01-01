Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khanye pinpoints the kind of players Amakhosi should sign

As the 2020/21 season enters the final lap, speculation is growing as to which players the Soweto giants will bring on board for the new campaign

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye believes that his former club should be looking at a fresh injection of rising young stars when their transfer ban comes to an end in June.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt admitted just recently that Phathutshedzo Nange was actually signed by Amakhosi and is expected to return to the club at the end of the season, having penned a short term deal with Stellenbosch FC.



Nange was a player Hunt signed from Black Leopards while he was in charge of Bidvest Wits, and another ex-Clever Boy, Sifiso Hlanti - currently at Swallows FC - has also been strongly linked with a move to Chiefs once the ban is lifted.

There's also been a lot of talk that Swallows' in-form attacker Ruzaigh Gamildien has agreed to join the Glamour Boys for next season.

However, Gamildien, Hlanti and Nange are all vastly experienced players, roughly around the 30-year-old mark, and Khanye has pointed out the need to also bring in some younger faces, players who can grow with the club and who Chiefs can build a team around for the future.

“In order to properly rebuild the club, the management must sign classy young players who will give Chiefs plenty of quality over a long period of time,” Khanye was quoted saying on the iDiski Times website.



“SuperSport United duo Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena, for example, are both young players who have a lot of quality and they can help revive that team over a long period.

“Chiefs need quality young players whether they are signed from other clubs or developed from within," the former ball wizard continued.

“Occasionally, the club can sign older players who will add value to the squad, players such as Andile Jali or Linda Mntambo for example.

“If a player is over 30, then he needs to be a brilliant player for him to play for a club as big as Chiefs.”