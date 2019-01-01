Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein 'upset' by reports linking him to Orlando Pirates

The dribbling wizard admits that he was disappointed to leave Amakhosi whom he says he grew up supporting

Former midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has revealed that reports linking him with a possible move to are not true.

The 28-year-old player is currently a free agent after parting ways with Amakhosi toward the end of 2018/19 season.

Rumours linking Ekstein to Pirates emerged last month and the player has made it known that he was upset by them.

“I don’t like it when people are lying about me, sometimes it’s like I am arguing with the journalist or something but I am being honest to people that support Pule Ekstein,” Ekstein told SA FM.

The Chiefs academy product disclosed that Pirates are yet to table an offer for his services.

“Whoever asks me, I will be honest and say, 'I am not going to that team'. The tweet that I am going to Pirates is not true. I have not received an offer from them as yet," he continued.

The Chiefs management decided to release Ekstein two months before the expiry of his contract after the player failed to agree on a new deal with the club.

Ekstein has now revealed that he was hoping to play for Amakhosi in the 2019 Nedbank Cup final against National First Division (NFD) outfit TS Galaxy, who stunned the Soweto giants to lift the trophy.

“I am disappointed because I grew up supporting the team," the Bekkersdal-born playmaker added.

"On the day of the Nedbank Cup final, watching the team play hurt me too much because I thought I would play in that final and win that trophy with Chiefs," he concluded.

Ekstein had played an instrumental role in helping Chiefs reach the Nedbank Cup - scoring once in three appearances.

The dribbling wizard has also been linked with and ahead of the July/August transfer window.

Furthermore, his agent recently disclosed that the player has attracted interest from an unnamed club in Azerbaijan.