Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder hailed as 'one of the best centre midfielders in Austria' as he pens lucrative new contract

Yusuf Maart has extended his stay at SV Ried until 2028 after an impressive first year in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 31-year-old has made 45 appearances since joining the club from Kaizer Chiefs in July 2025.

Despite reported interest from several clubs, Maart chose to remain at Ried, where he has established himself as a key figure.

SV Ried Sporting Director Lukas Brandl praised the South African international's contribution to the squad. Brandl stated: "In his first Bundesliga season, Yusuf was able to show that he is one of the best centre midfielders in Austria," as per iDiski Times.

"In addition, a very close relationship has developed with our SV Oberbank Ried. Despite great international interest in the summer, it was clear to both sides that we wanted to extend this relationship.

"We are happy to be able to tie a constant that gives our team great stability in the upheaval."

Meanwhile, Maart is eager to repay the club’s faith by maintaining his high standards and helping Ried compete at the top end of the table.

"I am happy and satisfied here in Ried and have signed this new contract because of the entire team. The club invests a lot in me and has great confidence in me," Maart said.

"I am very grateful that this contract gives me another chance to play here in Europe and in Austria. A big thank you also goes to the fans for their support as well as to my family, who strengthen my back and help me to stay mentally strong.

"My goal is to always give my best for the team and for me as a player – on the pitch, in training and in the game. Ultimately, it’s always about making the team better."