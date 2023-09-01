Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Blom unhappy with Bafana snub - 'Obviously I am disappointed'

Former Kaizer Chiefs and current Saint Louis City midfielder Njabulo Blom is disappointed after being overlooked by Hugo Broos.

Blom missed Bafana squad

Midfielder has been consistent for his team

Ex-Chiefs player makes his case

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite being a key player for his MLS team, Blom did not make the Bafana Bafana team to play in forthcoming international friendly matches against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, respectively.

Blom concedes it is hard to take, but goes on to insist those in the team deserve their chance.

WHAT HE SAID: "We have so much quality back home, to be honest, and everyone that is in the national team deserves to be in the national team," Blom told Metro FM.

"The competition is there and it’s very healthy. Obviously, I look at this like I had to improve certain things as a player, I have to work on myself also but to be quite honest the guys that are there deserve to be there; they are doing well. They are quality players.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed, Everyone wants to play for the national team but also when you look at the quality that is there, you can’t do anything as a player," Blom continued.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom has been influential for Major League Side outfit Saint Louis City.

The 23-year-old has already played 20 matches for his team across all competitions - including 18 in the league.

St. Louis City are currently top of the table in the Western Conference.

WHAT NEXT: Blom is definitely working his way back to the national team to stand a chance of being considered for future assignments.

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, Blom wouldn't want to miss out again.