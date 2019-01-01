Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Ryan Moon on trial with Scottish club Hibernian

The 22-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after he departed Amakhosi at the end of the 2018/19 campaign

Scottish Premiership side have confirmed that former forward Ryan Moon is training with the club.

The international was recently released by Chiefs after three seasons at the club.

The 22-year-old shot to stardom under former coach Steve Komphela but has seen his progress limited with the likes of Giovanni Solinas and now Ernst Middendorp having taken over at the helm.

Moon made just 13 league appearances last season, accumulating a total of 292 minutes and failing to find the back of the net. This led to Chiefs opting against renewing his contract which is set to expire at the end of the month as they look to prepare for the new season.

Nonetheless, Moon has previously been linked with a move back to .

However, it seems he has ambitions of playing abroad with the Scottish side confirming his presence in a statement of Twitter.

“Paul Heckingbottom will also take a look at South African international striker Ryan Moon after he joined the rest of the squad for pre-season training,” the statement read.

During Moon's breakout 2017/18 season, he netted four league goals in 13 league appearances and even saw himself part of the 2018 squad representing South Africa. It remains to be seen if the striker can rediscover that form and impress Hibs boss Heckingbottom enough to get a contract.