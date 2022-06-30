Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Permall believes Amakhosi striking options not good enough

The ex-player feels newly-signed Du Preez is not experienced enough to help the Glamour Boys’ quest for top honours next season

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Shaun Permall believes the Soweto giants still do not posses enough firepower to challenge for top honours next season.

Chiefs finished a disappointing fifth in the PSL last season to miss out on continental football for the second straight season and responded by releasing a number of big names as they prepare for 2022-23.

Top names that left the Glamour Boys include Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lazarus Kambole and Dumisani Zuma with the club adding only one attacker so far in Ashley Du Preez who joined from PSL rivals Stellenbosch.

However, Permall thinks this is not enough if Amakhosi have ambitions of mounting a title challenge next season.

"I don't think it's going to work having just one recognised striker in Du Preez," Permall told KickOff.

"And I don't think he is that experienced, especially at that level, especially at Chiefs. At Chiefs, you are going to need a seasoned striker. Mamelodi Sundowns have Peter Shalulile, so we need a seasoned striker,” he added, regarding the 24-year-old.

"Chiefs need somebody that is proven at scoring goals. But you never know, they might have some youngster coming through the ranks that can step in as well. But you know how ruthless the Chiefs supporters can be, time will tell I think, so let's see."

Keegan Dolly and Khama Billiat were Chiefs’ top scorers in the PSL last season, having scored eight and seven goals respectively while the speedy 24-year-old Du Preez scored nine for former side Stellenbosch from his 29 appearances.

Veteran defender Daniel Cardoso, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and former Australia youth international Kearyn Baccus are the other players who were released by Chiefs at the start of June with the future of Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu still in doubt.

Chiefs have responded by bringing in seven players so far, raiding Swallows FC for the services of George Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons, Yusuf Maart joining from Sekhukhune United, Du Preez’s Stellenbosch teammate Zitha Kwinika also signing as well as Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu.

The transfer business seems not to be over for coach Arthur Zwane’s side since the club is still being linked with a number of players.