Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Xulu will leave Maritzburg United – agent

The experienced defender is set to part ways with the Team of Choice when his contract expires

Following huge speculation about his future, defender Siyanda Xulu’s agent, Paul Mitchell, has confirmed that his client is leaving .

Although he has been linked with a move to , Mitchell says there is nothing new in terms of offers for the former centre-back.

On the other hand, the experienced player-manager also shared an update on defender Buhle Mkhwanazi, saying he is not focusing on his future.

“Yes, he’s [Siyanda] is leaving and there's nothing new at this stage,” Mitchell told Goal.

“Buhle is contracted to Wits. So, he’s concentrating on finishing the season.”

Although Mitchell was recently quoted as saying that Xulu was staying with coach Eric Tinkler’s men for now, reports surfaced on Monday morning that the Bafana Bafana defender is set to part ways with the club.

The Bafana Bafana international's contract with the Team of Choice is set to expire at the end of this month after joining the KwaZulu-Natal side at the beginning of the 2017/18 season on a three-year contract, following his release from Amakhosi.

In the wake of his departure from Naturena at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, the 28-year-old went on to represent the club on 58 occasions in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in his first two seasons - missing only two games in the competition.

On the other hand, he also played all five matches in the Nedbank Cup as they reached the final, where they were narrowly defeated by in 2018.

Meanwhile, Clever Boys defender Mkhwanazi has also been linked with a move to the Buccaneers following the club’s sale to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Together with his skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo and left-back Sifiso Hlanti, Mkhwanazi is one of the players in the Students camp whose future has attracted media speculation.