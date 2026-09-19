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Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko Kaizer Chiefs
Kingsley Kobo

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender urges patience with new midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko – ‘It's usually difficult for people to adjust in environments like that’

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
A. Bitegeko
F. Da Cruz

Former Amakhosi centre-back Dominic Isaacs has jumped to the defence of the new signing, as the midfielder continues to search for his best form in the Premier Soccer League. The Tanzanian international has faced early scrutiny following his high-profile move to Naturena.

Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko arrived at Kaizer Chiefs with significant expectations following his transfer from Tanzanian giants Azam FC in late July 2026.

However, the 27-year-old defensive midfielder missed the bulk of the club’s pre-season preparations, a factor that has clearly hindered his integration into the first team.

Under the guidance of French head coach Fernando Da Cruz, Mtasingwa has been limited to just three appearances, largely featuring as a substitute while he attempts to find his rhythm in South African football.

Dominic Isaacs, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the heart of the Amakhosi defence, believes the critics are being premature in their assessment of the new arrival.

"Mtasingwa needs to be given a fair chance; with him, you can't be too harsh and make decisions too soon," Isaacs tells KickOff.

"People must remember he is coming into an environment where the pressure is too high in terms of performance and winning games.”

“It's usually difficult for people to adjust in environments like that.”

"Let's just give the player enough time to adjust; people must give him time to adapt."

As the Soweto giants look to restore their former glory, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on every new recruit. For Mtasingwa, the challenge will be to translate his European experience into consistent domestic performances once his fitness reaches the required level.


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