Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela considers retirement

The player's agent has revealed that he is thinking of calling time on his professional playing career

Former defender Tsepo Masilela could be on the verge of hanging up his boots.

This is according to his agent Mike Mkaab of Prosport International, who also revealed that they are still waiting on possible playing offers before making a final decision.

The ex-Bafana Bafana player has not kicked a ball for a professional club since his departure from Chiefs at the end of the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

“Honestly Masilela is thinking about retirement, it’s something he can do. Even though that is the case, we have to wait and see if there won’t be offers coming his way,” Makaab told Isolezwe .

At the beginning of the past season, Masilela was linked with a move to while other rumours suggested that he was set to join a Major Soccer League side, but Makaab dispelled such talks.

“I would be lying to say there are offers, it is quiet for now. Masilela is a top player and he has a lot to offer in South African football,” he added.

"We will wait and see what happens, but I am confident something will come up in the near future."

Moreover, Makaab said the Witbank-born left-back’s property business is doing very well and that he has no concerns over financial matters.

“His business is doing very well. He has no worries when it comes to money matters. What I like about him is that he has planned very well for his future and he is matured now,” continued Makaab.

“He managed to save and invest his money when things were still going well for him in football,” he concluded.

The experienced defender helped Amakhosi to two PSL titles under the guidance of coach Stuart Baxter and has also played for in the Spanish top-flight.

Apart from winning the league title, the 34-year-old also lifted the MTN8 Cup, and made 51 appearanced for the national team which included the 2010 Fifa World Cup.