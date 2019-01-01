Live Scores
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite joins Baberwa FC in ABC Motsepe League

Gallo
Mashamaite has linked up with the likes of Luyolo Nomandela and Lucky Khune at Baberwa, who are desperate to gain promotion to the NFD

Former Kaizer Chiefs skipper Tefu Mashamaite has found a new home in the ABC Motsepe League.

The veteran defender has joined Baberwa FC, who appear to be very serious about winning promotion to the National First Division. 

Baberwa took to their social media platforms to announce the signing of Mashamaite on Wednesday. 

Mashamaite had been without a team since leaving SuperSport United where he only managed four league appearances in his final season. 

He spent almost two years in Sweden with Hacken before returning to the PSL to reunite with Stuart Baxter at Matsatsantsa. 

The 34-year-old centre-back will look to use experience and help the team gain promotion to the NFD. 

Baberwa have been busy in this transfer window, having also unveiled former Mamelodi Sundowns and Free State Stars winger Luyolo Nomandela.

Nomandela's football career took a nosedive soon after leaving Ea Lla Koto for the Brazilians where he struggled for game time.

He joined Tornado FC not so long ago in an attempt to revive his fading career and attract interest from PSL clubs.  

The 29-year-old was also unveiled by the club on the same day as Mashamaite. 

